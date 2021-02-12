Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 28: Adam Martin

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with episode 28 featuring first-time guest and fellow MMA journalist, Adam Martin. Martin immediately went into journalist mode asking Matt about his journey covering MMA, and discussed how being a full-time journalist is one of the hardest jobs in the sport, as well as their respective first interviews. They also discussed working for multiple sites, the recently announced Bellator Grand Prix, Bellator’s move to Showtime, and what they love about the jobs they do. At the time of the interview, Martin was working with MyMMANews.com, MMAOddsbreaker, BJPenn.com, MMAratingsnet and is the host of his own show, the MMAOB Daily Podcast.

