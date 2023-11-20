GLORY 90 Taking Shape with New Bout Announcements

GLORY 90 will broadcast live from Rotterdam, Netherlands on Dec. 23. The main event, a welterweight title matchup, was previously confirmed. Now, we have five additional bouts that have been announced.

GLORY 90

Endy Semeleer vs. Anwar Ouled-Chaib

The welterweight title will be on the line as the Curacao-Dutch striker Endy Semeleer will look to add a third title defense to his record. Already in his professional career, the 27-year-old athlete has impressive wins over world-class kickboxers, such as Superbon, Alim Nabiev, and Jay Overmeer.

Semeleer has been the welterweight divisional king since France’s Cédric Doumbé vacated the title in 2021. The welterweight division is one of the best weight classes in GLORY Kickboxing with a crop of impressive strikers who are all seeking a shot at gold.

Anwar Ouled-Chaib, of Morocco, was able to win the reality TV show House Of GLORY with three wins, thus securing a shot at the welterweight throne.

Nordine Mahieddine vs. Nikola Filipovic

In the heavyweight division, Nordine Mahieddine and Nikola Filipovic are booked for a showdown to qualify for the Heavyweight Grand Prix. This tournament has been moved to early 2024, as opposed to its original late-2023 booking.

France’s Mahieddine is just coming off a “Knockout of the Year” contender, when he head-kicked Abdarhmane Coulibaly. He will look for another knockout against the Serbian striker Nikola Filipovic.

Filipovic has gone unbeaten in the GLORY heavyweight division with two victories. Filipovic has held European and world kickboxing titles in organizations such as WAKO and elsewhere. Qualifying for the Heavyweight Grand Prix would be a major step in his career, as he looks to prove himself further.

Enriko Kehl vs. Arman Hambaryan

Germany’s Enriko Kehl is one of the best recent signings that GLORY has added to their roster. The 31-year-old kickboxer was able to get wins over fighters such as current ONE Championship titleholder Chingiz Allazov, Liam Nolan, and Armen Petrosyan during his time in the ONE Circle. With a prior win in GLORY, another victory would likely put him in line for a shot at lightweight king Tyjani Beztati.

Standing in his way is Arman Hambaryan, of Armenia. Hambaryan was a titleholder in Tour Event Fight before his signing with GLORY. Additionally, he is a highly experienced fighter with a whopping 70 matches in his professional career.

Jan Kaffa vs. Miguel Trindade

Featherweights Jan Kaffa and Miguel Trindade are likely to put on the most exciting fight on the card. The Dutch Jan Kaffa has earned his place at the top of the division and would like a title shot at featherweight king Petchpanomrung, but, first, he must defeat the new signing Trindade of Portugal.

Kaffa has impressive wins in GLORY with top-rank victories against Mohamed El Hammouti and Berjan Peposhi. With this track record, he is officially ranked at No. 2 in this division.

Trindade was recently signed by GLORY and was previously competing in ONE Championship’s Muay Thai divison. Coming off of a first-round knockout against Sibmuen Sitchefboontham, he is looking to make an impact in GLORY.

More GLORY 90

For this event, GLORY Kickboxing has also confirmed Iliass Hammouche vs. Ivan Galaz for the middleweight division. Heavyweights Nabil Khachab and Michal Blawdziewicz are booked to throw down as well. This Dec. 23 event will be hosted at the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands.