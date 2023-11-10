Miguel Trindade Discusses Signing With GLORY Kickboxing

Recently, GLORY Kickboxing announced the signing of Portugese spouses Miguel Trindade and Debora Evora. Trindade will compete in GLORY featherweight division. Despite his successful debut in ONE Championship earlier in September, he decided to re-sign with GLORY, which makes him the first fighter to change organizations in this way. Before this, some GLORY fighters re-signed to ONE, including big names like Nieky Holzken, Marat Grigorian and Anissa Meksen. They moved to ONE several years ago and are still there now. This is primarily due to the conditions offered by ONE compared to GLORY.

However, as Trindade explained to Combat Press, for him, GLORY is the priority to ONE, because of the sportsmanship. Financial conditions of the contract were more or less similar for both organizations. But, the featherweight division in GLORY is more competitive. Miguel signed one-fight deal with ONE for his debut in September, which he won by spectacular first-round knockout against experienced Thai Sibmuen Sitchefboontham. So, Trindade was free to choose what to do next. Having thought both offers over, Trindade and his wife decided to sign with the organization, which they had an eye on for a while. Besides more competition for Trindade, the women’s bantamweight division in GLORY is ideal for Evora, which makes it very convenient for a couple to compete in the organization together.

Trindade is keeping the intrigue and won’t name his opponent. Though, he shared some info. His GLORY debut is planned for later this year. He will fight a top-five featherweight. He is a smart fighter, who understands that he will not get the title shot right away. Although, he is young and hungry, so, in case of a successful debut, he sees himself getting a title shot after two to three consecutive victories.

Advertisement



Most likely, Trindade will make his debut at GLORY 90, which takes place on Dec. 23 in Rotterdam, NEtherlands, and the event will be headlined by welterweight champion Endy Semeleer, as he defends his belt against Morocco’s Anwar Ouled-Chaib.