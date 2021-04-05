Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 34: Brandon Lewis

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is here with episode 34 featuring Brandon Lewis, who won his most recent fight at LFA 102 after a four-year layoff. He shared his emotions leading up to and during the fight, as well as his post-fight elation after getting the victory and improving to 5-0.

