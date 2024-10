K-1 World MAX 2024 Results: Akihiro Kaneko, Yodkhunpon Win Tournament Titles

FULL RESULTS

Akihiro Kaneko def. Rui Okubo by KO (low kick). Round 2, 0:26 – 55 kg World Tournament Final

Yodkhunpon Weerasakreck def. Shu Inagaki by majority decision – Super Lightweight Championship Tournament Final

Liu Ce def. Mahmoud Sattari by majority decision – for the K-1 Cruiserweight title

Takumi Terada def. Taito Gunji by unanimous decision (extension round) – for the K-1 Featherweight title

Yuki Yoza def. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy by KO (low kicks). Round 3, 1:12

Chihiro Nakajima def. Yuta Murakoshi by unanimous decision

Shu Inagaki def. Tomas Aguirre by unanimous decision – Super Lightweight Championship Tournament Semifinal

Yodkhunpon Weerasakreck def. Ionuț Popa by TKO (2 knockdowns). Round 1, 1:12 – Super Lightweight Championship Tournament Semifinal

Rui Okubo def. Masashi Kumura by unanimous decision – 55 kg World Tournament Semifinals

Akihiro Kaneko def. Riamu by majority decision – 55 kg World Tournament Semifinals

Lyra Nagasaka def. Koji Ikeda by TKO (2 knockdowns). Round 1, 2:31 – 55 kg World Tournament Reserve

Momotaro Kiyama def. Chikara Iwao by unanimous decision

Tomas Aguirre def. Meng Gaofeng by unanimous decision – Super Lightweight Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Shu Inagaki def. Lenny Blasi by KO (flying knee). Round 3, 1:35 – Super Lightweight Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Yodkhunpon Weerasakreck def. Can Pinar by TKO (2 knockdowns). Round 1, 2:50 – Super Lightweight Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Ionuț Popa def. Hayato Suzuki by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 3 – Super Lightweight Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Daizo Sasaki def. Koya Saito by unanimous decision – Super Lightweight Championship Tournament Reserve 1

Hikaru Terashima def. Ruku by KO (low kicks, Round 3, 2:29). – Super Lightweight Championship Tournament Reserve 2

Yuki Sakamoto def. Kosuke Kawashima by KO (hook). Round 3, 3:00

Kanata Ueno def. Musashi by KO (hook). Round 1, 1:28

Kosei Sekiguchi def. Kei Ishikawa by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 3, 0:41

Rui def. Akihiro Kawagoe by majority decision

Yuto Takiyama def. Sora Amemiya by majority decision