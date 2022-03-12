Bellator 276: Borics vs. Burnell Results

On Saturday, Mar. 12, Bellator will host Bellator 276: Borics vs. Burnell, live from the Family Arena in St. Louis, Mo. The event features a featherweight fight between Ádám Borics and Mads Burnell.

The preliminary card airs live on Bellator’s YouTube channel starting at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card following on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ádám Borics vs. Mads Burnell

Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas

Johnny Eblen vs. John Salter

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Azevedo

Romero Cotton vs. Freddy Sandoval

Diana Avsaragova vs. Kyra Batara

James Adcock vs. Cody Law

Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford

Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward

Nico Alcaraz vs. Stanton Ketcherside