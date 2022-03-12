Bellator 276: Borics vs. Burnell Results

On Saturday, Mar. 12, Bellator will host Bellator 276: Borics vs. Burnell, live from the Family Arena in St. Louis, Mo. The event features a featherweight fight between Ádám Borics and Mads Burnell.
The preliminary card airs live on Bellator’s YouTube channel starting at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card following on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Ádám Borics vs. Mads Burnell
Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas
Johnny Eblen vs. John Salter
Jay Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Azevedo
Romero Cotton vs. Freddy Sandoval
Diana Avsaragova vs. Kyra Batara
James Adcock vs. Cody Law
Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford
Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward
Nico Alcaraz vs. Stanton Ketcherside
