Contender Series: Season 5, Ep. 3 Results

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, UFC President Dana White will the third installment of season five of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances.
The action streams live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.
FULL RESULTS
Jailton Almeida vs. Nasrudin Nasrudinov
Brandon Lewis vs. Mo Miller
Caio Bittencourt vs. Albert Duraev
Lukasz Brzeski vs. Dylan Potter
Ange Loosa vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Julia Polastri
Brandon Lewis vs. Mo Miller
Caio Bittencourt vs. Albert Duraev
Lukasz Brzeski vs. Dylan Potter
Ange Loosa vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Julia Polastri