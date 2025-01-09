Combat Press 2024 Kickboxing Awards: Female Fighter of the Year – Jackie Buntan

Filipina-American Jackie Buntan’s success in combat sports reached a new pinnacle in 2024, earning her the prestigious title of Female Kickboxer of the Year from Combat Press. This recognition comes after a career-defining victory over Anissa Meksen at ONE 169, where Buntan captured the inaugural ONE Championship Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title in a bout many are calling a “passing of the torch” moment.

The fight, held on November 8, was one of the most anticipated matchups of the year. It was a rising star facing a living legend in women’s kickboxing. For Jackie Buntan, the stakes couldn’t have been higher. Not only was the inaugural title on the line, but she was also facing a fighter she had admired since her teenage years. Additionally, this was her debut in kickboxing. She’s experienced in Muay Thai, but her first kickboxing bout was against the all-time great Anissa Meksen.

The five-round war showcased everything that makes Buntan a formidable competitor with her heavy hands, sharp counter-striking, lead hook, and relentless pressure. Early on, she absorbed Meksen’s signature combinations with composure, using her defense to find opportunities for counterattacks.

As the fight progressed, Buntan’s pressure tactics began to pay dividends, forcing Meksen to fight on the back foot. In the championship rounds, Buntan seized control, neutralizing Meksen’s leg kicks and dictating the pace. The judges awarded her a unanimous decision, cementing her place in kickboxing history.

“Anissa is a legend in the game. I remember watching her when I was still in high school. So it was a very big fight, a very big opportunity, but that’s the type of fight I wanted, especially for the belt. You’ve got to beat the best to be the best.” Buntan explained.

This fight in women’s kickboxing was the start of a new chapter. The French-Algerian Meksen has a glittering career spanning 16 years and over 100 wins and has long been regarded as one of the greatest female strikers of all time. For Buntan to defeat such an accomplished opponent in such a high-stakes fight highlighted her readiness to lead the next generation of fighters.

“[My] first [Kickboxing] World Championship fight and I became a champion. So, yeah, it’s definitely the biggest moment of my career, but it’s the first of many.” Buntan said to ONE after the bout.

After years of being seen as a promising contender, 2024 solidified her status as one of the sport’s elite. She demonstrated growth in every aspect of her game. Buntan has expressed interest in continuing to build her legacy. With her kickboxing title secured, she hinted at potential aspirations for a second title in Muay Thai.

Combat Press recognized this growth, awarding her the Female Kickboxer of the Year.