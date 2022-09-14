Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 8 Results: The Signings Continue

On Tuesday, Sep. 13, the UFC will host Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 8, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event features MMA prospects fighting for UFC contracts.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Farid Basharat def. Allan Begosso by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 30-26)

Ikram Aliskerov def. Mario Sousa by submission (kimura). Round 1, 2:09

Trevor Peek def. Malik Lewis by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:37

Bruna Brasil def. Marnic Mann by KO (head kick). Round 2, 4:33

Daniel Marcos def. Brandon Lewis by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)