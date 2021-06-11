Invicta FC Phoenix Tournament: Atomweights Results

On Friday, June 11, Invicta Fighting Championships hosts the fourth installment of its Phoenix Tournament, Invicta FC Phoenix Tournament: Atomweights from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan.

A shot at reigning Invicta FC atomweight champion Alesha Zappitella is on the line as eight atomweight contenders will try to win three fights in one night. The field is highlighted by recent title challenger Jéssica Delboni, Combat Press contributor Jillian DeCoursey and eighth-ranked Lindsey VanZandt.

The event kicks off live above on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET. The card also airs live on AXS TV. Check back following the event for the full results.

