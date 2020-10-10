On Saturday, Oct. 10, the UFC continues its second lengthy stint on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, hosting its 37th broadcast on ESPN+. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes collides with Colorado’s Cory Sandhagen. The Brazilian Moraes aims to build off a narrow decision victory over former featherweight king José Aldo in December. Sandhagen, meanwhile, will try to rebound from a first-round submission defeat to No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling in his last outing.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

