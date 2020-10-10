On Saturday, Oct. 10, the UFC continues its second lengthy stint on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, hosting its 37th broadcast on ESPN+. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the night’s main event, former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes collides with Colorado’s Cory Sandhagen. The Brazilian Moraes aims to build off a narrow decision victory over former featherweight king José Aldo in December. Sandhagen, meanwhile, will try to rebound from a first-round submission defeat to No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling in his last outing.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
FULL RESULTS
Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen
Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani
Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura
Markus Perez vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot
Youssef Zalal vs. Ilia Topuria
Tom Breese vs. KB Bhullar
Chris Daukaus vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Impa Kasanganay vs. Joaquin Buckley
Ali AlQaisi vs. Tony Kelley
Giga Chikadze vs. Omar Morales
Tracy Cortez vs. Stephanie Egger
Bruno Silva vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
