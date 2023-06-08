PFL 4: 2023 Regular Season Results

On Thursday, Jun. 8, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 4: 2023 Regular Season, live from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Ga. The event features featherweights and light heavyweights.

The PFL 4: 2023 Regular Season preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Brendan Loughnane vs. Jesus Pinedo

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Tyler Diamond

Marthin Hamlet vs. Sam Kei

Bubba Jenkins def. Sung Bin Jo by technical submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:25

Josh Silveira def. Delan Monte by TKO (injury). Round 1, 1:30

Gabriel Alves Braga def. Marlon Moraes by KO (strikes). Round 1, 3:02

Ty Flores def. Dan Spohn by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Chris Wade def. Ryoji Kudo by technical submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 4:15

Impa Kasanganay def. Tim Caron by submission (arm triangle). Round 2, 3:52

Andrew Sanchez def. Taylor Johnson by split decision (29-27, 27-29, 29-27)

Abby Montes def. Brandy Hester by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:06

Alexei Pergande def. Akeem Bashir by submission (D’arce choke). Round 1, 3:40