Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: August 2023

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Kayla Harrison (2) Larissa Pacheco (3) Cat Zingano (4) Sara McMann (5) Olena Kolesnyk (6) Aspen Ladd (7) Julia Budd (8) Macy Chiasson (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of July. Looking into August, Larissa Pacheco fights her PFL playoff fight against Olena Kolesnyk.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Julianna Pena (2) Mayra Bueno Silva (10) Holly Holm (3) Raquel Pennington (4) Ketlen Vieira (5) Irene Aldana (6) Miesha Tate (7) Karol Rosa (NR) Yana Santos (8)

Dropped out of the rankings: Pannie Kianzad (9)

The month of July saw a major shakeup, as Mayra Bueno Silva stormed up the rankings with an upset win over Holly Holm. Also, Ketlen Vieira bested Pannie Kianzad, while Karol Rosa beat Yana Santos, shaking up the second half of the top-10 rankings. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in August.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Alexa Grasso (1) Valentina Shevchenko (2) Liz Carmouche (3) Tatiana Suarez (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Manon Fiorot (6) Katlyn Chookagian (7) Juliana Velasquez (8) Maycee Barber (9) Jennifer Maia (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of July. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in August.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Carla Esparza (2) Rose Namajunas (3) Amanda Lemos (4) Xiaonan Yan (5) Virna Jandiroba (6) Marina Rodriguez (7) Mackenzie Dern (8) Tecia Torres (9) Luana Pinheiro (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of July. Looking into August, Tatiana Suarez returns to 115 pounds when she takes on Jessica Andrade.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Rayanne dos Santos (2) Jillian DeCoursey (3) Jessica Delboni (4) Alesha Zappitella (5) Si Woo Park (6) Ashley Cummins (7) Ayaka Hamasaki (8) Lindsey vanZandt (9) Rena Kubota (10)

Seika Izawa continued her dominance at 105 pounds, as she submitted Claire Lopez at Super RIZIN 2. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in August.