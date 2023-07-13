Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: July 2023

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (2) Kayla Harrison (3) Larissa Pacheco (4) Cat Zingano (5) Sara McMann (6) Olena Kolesnyk (7) Aspen Ladd (8) Julia Budd (9) Macy Chiasson (NR) Arlene Blencowe (10)

Dropped out of rankings: Amanda Nunes (1)

Amanda Nunes is no longer the top-ranked featherweight fighter in the world, as she has not competed at 145 pounds in well over a year. Therefore, she drops completely out of the rankings, and in slips Macy Chiasson. The month of June saw numerous ranked fighters compete. Larissa Pacheco defeated Amber Leibrock to score a spot in the PFL playoffs. Olena Kolesnyk also scored a playoff spot with her win over Yoko Higashi. Also competing, and winning, on the PFL card, but not making the playoffs, were Aspen Ladd and Julia Budd, who beat Karolina Sobek and Martina Jindrova, respectively. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in July.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Julianna Pena (2) Holly Holm (3) Raquel Pennington (4) Ketlen Vieira (5) Irene Aldana (6) Miesha Tate (7) Yana Santos (8) Pannie Kianzad (9) Mayra Bueno Silva (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Macy Chiasson (10)

The best bantamweight in the world scored another win in June and announced her subsequent retirement, as Amanda Nunes defeated Irene Aldana. She will be eligible for the rankings for one year in the event she un-retires. Looking into July, No. 3 Holly Holm will fight No. 10 Mayra Bueno Silva in a UFC Fight Night main event. Also, fifth-ranked Ketlen Vieira squares off with ninth-ranked Pannie Kianzad. Lastly, #8 Yana Santos meets up with Karol Rosa.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Alexa Grasso (1) Valentina Shevchenko (2) Liz Carmouche (3) Tatiana Suarez (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Manon Fiorot (6) Katlyn Chookagian (7) Juliana Velasquez (8) Maycee Barber (NR) Jennifer Maia (10)

Dropped out of rankings: Jessica Andrade (9)

Maycee Barber has stormed into the top-10 rankings with a massive win in June, as she finished Amanda Ribas with strikes. That pushed Jessica Andrade out of the rankings. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in July.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Carla Esparza (2) Rose Namajunas (3) Amanda Lemos (5) Xiaonan Yan (6) Virna Jandiroba (7) Marina Rodriguez (8) Mackenzie Dern (9) Tecia Torres (10) Luana Pinheiro (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (4)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of June. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in July.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Rayanne dos Santos (2) Jillian DeCoursey (3) Jessica Delboni (4) Alesha Zappitella (5) Si Woo Park (6) Ashley Cummins (7) Ayaka Hamasaki (8) Lindsey vanZandt (9) Rena Kubota (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of June. Looking into July, Seika Izawa will be in action against Claire Lopez.