On Saturday, Dec. 19, GLORY Kickboxing will host its first event since filing for bankruptcy and finding new ownership. The event, the reformed promotion’s 76th, takes place from Rotterdam, Netherlands.

In the night’s main event, former heavyweight title challengers Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi each look for a third shot at current champion Rico Verhoeven. Both men have twice fought the Dutchman and come short each time.

Gold is on the line in the welterweight division as Frenchman Cédric Doumbé puts his belt on the line against former Bellator Kickboxing titlist Karim Ghajji.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on Fite TV at 2 p.m. ET. The main card airs live above at 3 p.m. ET via Fite TV pay-per-view. Check back following the event for the full results.