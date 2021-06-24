Cage Warriors 123: Frederick vs. Bonner Results

Britain’s Cage Warriors organization is set for another big weekend. The company has turned to trilogy shows since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s back with its fourth such event this week, spanning from Thursday through Saturday, at the York Hall in London. The first of these shows, Cage Warriors 123, takes place on Thursday, June 24, and features a pair of intriguing bouts near the top of the docket.

In the headliner, Nathias Frederick seeks to defend his middleweight crown against Matthew Bonner. Meanwhile, the organization works toward crowning a new flyweight champion with a four-man tournament. The semifinals extend across the first two shows of the trilogy, with the finals to follow at a later date. The first night’s tourney bout is a gem between Sam Creasey and Aaron Aby.

The entire card can be seen on UFC Fight Pass. The prelims start at 1:30 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 4 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Nathias Frederick vs. Matthew Bonner – middleweight title fight)

Christian Duncan vs. Will Currie

Sam Creasey vs. Aaron Aby – flyweight tournament semifinal

Liam Gittins vs. Emrah Sonmez

George Smith vs. Mick Stanton

Keir Harvie vs. Manny Akpan

Omiel Brown vs. Joel Downey-Cave

Adam Cullen vs. Josh Plant

Rory Evans vs. Jimmy Fell