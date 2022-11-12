Cage Warriors 146 Results: Duncan and Wallhead Win Titles with Knockouts

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Cage Warriors hosted Cage Warriors 146, live from the Bec Arena in Manchester, England. The event featured a middleweight title fight between Christian Leroy Duncan and Marian Dimitrov, as well as an interim welterweight title fight between Jim Wallhead and Mateusz Figlak.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Christian Leroy Duncan def. Marian Dimitrov by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:56 – for the middleweight title

Jim Wallhead def. Mateusz Figlak by KO (strikes). Round 1, 1:39 – for the interim welterweight title

Chuck Campbell def. Andy Clamp by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:35

Stipe Brčić def. Aaron Aby by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Adam Cullen def. Martin Causse by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:05

Luke Riley def. Karol Kutyła by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:01

Jordy Bakkes vs. Antonio Sheldon ends in a split draw (29-27, 27-28, 28-28)

Sam Kelly def. Jack Eglin by technical submission (mounted-guillotine choke). Round 2, 1:31

James Hendin def. Araik Margarian by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:48

Łukasz Kopera def. Aaron Johnson by submission (heel hook). Round 3, 3:42

Reece McEwan def. Teodoro Scolieri by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 4:05

Samuel Bark def. Manny Akpan by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 2:50

Milad Ahady def. Tom Mearns by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Liam Gittins def. Faisal Malik by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:53