GLORY 78 Rescheduled for September 4

GLORY kickboxing announced that its 78th event will take place on Sept. 4 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. This is a change from the previously announced date of July 17.

According to the organization itself, GLORY’s decision to change the date is a result of the promotion’s desire to allow a live audience. However, there are also reports that the postponement comes in the wake of another injury to Badr Hari.

The fight card will remain intact without any changes.

GLORY 78 Fight Card

Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek

Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov – for light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui – for vacant middleweight title

Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi – for vacant lightweight title

Tarik Khbabez vs. Antonio Plazibat

Levi Rigters vs. Tomas Mozny

Nordine Mahieddine vs. Raul Catinas

Luis Tavares vs. Sergej Maslobojev

Mohamed “Hamicha” Mezouari vs. Dmitry Menshikov

Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet