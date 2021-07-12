GLORY 78 Rescheduled for September 4

GLORY kickboxing announced that its 78th event will take place on Sept. 4 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. This is a change from the previously announced date of July 17.
According to the organization itself, GLORY’s decision to change the date is a result of the promotion’s desire to allow a live audience. However, there are also reports that the postponement comes in the wake of another injury to Badr Hari.
The fight card will remain intact without any changes.
Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek
Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov – for light heavyweight title
Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui – for vacant middleweight title
Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi – for vacant lightweight title
Tarik Khbabez vs. Antonio Plazibat
Levi Rigters vs. Tomas Mozny
Nordine Mahieddine vs. Raul Catinas
Luis Tavares vs. Sergej Maslobojev
Mohamed “Hamicha” Mezouari vs. Dmitry Menshikov
Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet