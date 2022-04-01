Cage Warriors 135: Skibiński vs. Burlinson Results

On Friday, Apr. 1, Cage Warriors will host Cage Warriors 135: Skibiński vs. Burlinson, live from the BEC Arena in Manchester, England. The event features a welterweight main event between Daniel Skibiński and Justin Burlinson.

The Cage Warriors 135 prelims air on Friday, Apr. 1, live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1 p.m. ET. The action stays on UFC Fight Pass with the main card starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Daniel Skibiński vs. Justin Burlinson

Hugo Pereira vs. Matthew Bonner

Milad Ahady vs. Antonio Sheldon

Giuseppe Ruggeri vs. Dean Trueman

Edward Walls vs. Liam Gittins

Adam Shelley vs. Steven Hooper

Dan Hepworth vs. Omiel Brown

Federico Pasquali vs. Paull McBain

Hugo Guillon vs. Matthew Byfield

Karol Michalak vs. James Sheehan

Bakhtyaar Oryakhail vs. Caolan Loughran

Ryan Shelley vs. Magdi Gereev

Ander Sanchez vs. Connor Wilson