Cage Warriors 135: Skibiński vs. Burlinson Results

On Friday, Apr. 1, Cage Warriors will host Cage Warriors 135: Skibiński vs. Burlinson, live from the BEC Arena in Manchester, England. The event features a welterweight main event between Daniel Skibiński and Justin Burlinson.
The Cage Warriors 135 prelims air on Friday, Apr. 1, live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1 p.m. ET. The action stays on UFC Fight Pass with the main card starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Daniel Skibiński vs. Justin Burlinson
Hugo Pereira vs. Matthew Bonner
Milad Ahady vs. Antonio Sheldon
Giuseppe Ruggeri vs. Dean Trueman
Edward Walls vs. Liam Gittins
Adam Shelley vs. Steven Hooper
Dan Hepworth vs. Omiel Brown
Federico Pasquali vs. Paull McBain
Hugo Guillon vs. Matthew Byfield
Karol Michalak vs. James Sheehan
Bakhtyaar Oryakhail vs. Caolan Loughran
Ryan Shelley vs. Magdi Gereev
Ander Sanchez vs. Connor Wilson
Hugo Pereira vs. Matthew Bonner
Milad Ahady vs. Antonio Sheldon
Giuseppe Ruggeri vs. Dean Trueman
Edward Walls vs. Liam Gittins
Adam Shelley vs. Steven Hooper
Dan Hepworth vs. Omiel Brown
Federico Pasquali vs. Paull McBain
Hugo Guillon vs. Matthew Byfield
Karol Michalak vs. James Sheehan
Bakhtyaar Oryakhail vs. Caolan Loughran
Ryan Shelley vs. Magdi Gereev
Ander Sanchez vs. Connor Wilson