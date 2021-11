RIZIN 32 Results: Kubota Stops Yamamoto in Round 2

On Saturday, Nov. 20, the RIZIN Fighting Federation hosted RIZIN 32, live from the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan. The event featured a 110-pound MMA bout between Rena Kubota and Miyuu Yamamoto.

The event kicked off at 12 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Rena Kubota def. Miyuu Yamamoto by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 3:35

Kickboxing bout: Koji Tanaka def. Kazuma Sone by unanimous decision

Yoshiro Maeda def. Mitsuhisa Sunabe by unanimous decision

Bobby Ologun def. Katsuya Kitamura by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:34

Noah Bey def. Daryl Lokuku by KO (punches). Round 3, 1:09

Juri Ohara def. Kohei Tokeshi by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:16

Haruo Ochi def. Tatsuya So by unanimous decision

Yuichi Miyagi def. Tomohiro Adaniya by KO (knee). Round 1, 0:47

Mizuki Oshiro def. Aira Koga by split decision

Tanner Lourenco def. Shinya Kumazawa by submission (lapel choke). Round 2, 1:34

Kickboxing bout: Hirokatsu Miyagi def. Lopez Satsuma by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:39

Sho Sekihara def. Takahiro Kuniyoshi by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Ryoga Terayama def. Hiroki Kinjo by unanimous decision