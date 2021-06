Rizin 29 Results

On Sunday, June 27, the Rizin Fighting Federation hosts Rizin 29 from the Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan.

The night’s action includes bantamweight tournaments in both the MMA and kickboxing realms. The MMA tournament features such notable competitors as Takafumi Otsuka, Masakazu Imanari, Kazuma Kuramoto and Alan Yamaniha. The kickboxing bracket includes Taiju Shiratori, Ryo Takahashi, Koji Tanaka and Genji Umeno.

The opening ceremonies get underway at 12:30 a.m. ET. U.S. fans can watch the event live via pay-per-view stream on LiveNow. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing: TBD vs. TBD – tournament final

Yuto “Kintaro” Hokamura vs. Kuya Ito – bantamweight tournament opening round

Takafumi Otsuka vs. Hiroki Yamashita – bantamweight tournament opening round

Kenta Takizawa vs. Masakazu Imanari – bantamweight tournament opening round

Kazuma Kuramoto vs. Alan “Hiro” Yamaniha – bantamweight tournament opening round

Yusuke Yachi vs. Yuki Kawana

Rikuto Shirakawa vs. Jin Aoi

Yusaku Nakamura vs. Daichi Kitakata

Kickboxing: Taiju Shiratori vs. Ryo Takahashi – tournament semifinal

Kickboxing: Koji “Kouzi” Tanaka vs. Genji Umeno – tournament semifinal

Kickboxing: Yoshinari Nadaka vs. Chikai Iimura

Kickboxing: Seiki Ueyama vs. Jyosei Izumi

Kickboxing: Yuma Yamahata vs. Kiyoto Takahashi