On Saturday, Oct. 3, the UFC returns to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE for its 16th broadcast on ESPN. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, former bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm squares off with Mexico’s Irene Aldana. Holm got back in the win column at UFC 246 with a decision victory over Raquel Pennington. Aldana, meanwhile, has won five of her last six, with the lone defeat coming against Pennington.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Oct. 2.

ESPN Main Card
Holly Holm () vs. Irene Aldana ()
Yorgan De Castro () vs. Carlos Felipe ()
Germaine de Randamie () vs. Julianna Pena ()
Kyler Phillips () vs. Cameron Else ()
Dequan Townsend () vs. Dusko Todorovic ()
ESPN+ Preliminary Card
Carlos Condit () vs. Court McGee ()
Charles Jourdain () vs. Josh Culibao ()
Jordan Williams () vs. Nassourdine Imavov ()
Loma Lookboonmee () vs. Jinh Yu Frey ()
Casey Kenney () vs. Heili Alateng ()
Luigi Vendramini () vs. Jessin Ayari ()

