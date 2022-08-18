Xiong-Lee III to Headline ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE Championship will return to Prime Video on Sep. 30 with a triple-header for the ages at ONE on Prime Video 2. Three world championship bouts will line the top of the card and deliver unforgettable action across three different sports.

In the main event, ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee will move up in weight to chase strawweight glory against divisional queen Xiong Jing Nan.

The two superstars have met twice, each in their respective weight class, with the titleholder retaining their dominance over their division.

Advertisement



First it was Lee to challenge Xiong. “Unstoppable” looked dominant throughout the bout, and she nearly finished the match at one point. But in a dramatic turn, Xiong rallied in the fifth round to knock Lee out with a barrage of heavy strikes.

Xiong moved down to atomweight for their second meeting to try and take Lee’s crown. But the United MMA star used her grappling to secure a rear-naked choke in the fifth round and retain her gold.

At ONE on Prime Video 2, Lee will get her second chance to become a two-division champion.

Before that, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will return to action against ONE featherweight kickboxing grand prix winner Chingiz Allazov (h/t Drake Riggs of MMA Mania).

The two set the stage for a title tilt at ONE X, with Superbon defeating Marat Grigorian and Allazov edging out Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the grand prix final.

Allazov can continue his unbelievable run with an upset over Superbon, but the Thai star is seeking to continue his reign and establish a lasting legacy in the division.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced the third title match on Facebook, and it will introduce gold into the submission grappling world.

Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa will collide for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

This will not be the first time the two stars have met on the mats. Their current series is deadlocked at 1-1, and this trilogy bout will be the biggest of them all.

ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III is set up to be one of the year’s most spectacular events. It airs on Friday, Sep. 30, on Prime Video at 9 p.m. ET.