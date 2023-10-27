Home
Danni McCormack vs. Karolina Wójcik (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Valesca Machado vs. Kalindra Faria (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Kristina Williams vs. Dee Begley (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Hilarie Rose vs. Andrea Amaro (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Julia Dorny vs. Riley Martinez (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Maria Djukic vs. Fernanda Araujo (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Invicta FC 54: McCormack vs. Wójcik Weigh-In Photo Gallery and Results

On Friday, Oct. 27, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 54: McCormack vs. Wójcik, live from the Citizens House of Blues in Boston, Mass. The event features a strawweight title fight between champion Danni McCormack and challenger Karolina Wójcik.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8 p.m. ET. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Invicta FC. Click here for full results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Danni McCormack (114.6) vs. Karolina Wójcik (114.2) – for the strawweight title
Valesca Machado (115.9) vs. Kalindra Faria (116)
Kristina Williams (125.5) vs. Dee Begley (125.9)
Hilarie Rose (115.9) vs. Andrea Amaro (115)
Julia Dorny (145.8) vs. Riley Martinez (145.2)
Maria Djukic (135) vs. Fernanda Araujo (134.9)
