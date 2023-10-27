Invicta FC 54: McCormack vs. Wójcik Weigh-In Photo Gallery and Results

On Friday, Oct. 27, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 54: McCormack vs. Wójcik, live from the Citizens House of Blues in Boston, Mass. The event features a strawweight title fight between champion Danni McCormack and challenger Karolina Wójcik.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8 p.m. ET. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Invicta FC. Click here for full results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Danni McCormack (114.6) vs. Karolina Wójcik (114.2) – for the strawweight title

Valesca Machado (115.9) vs. Kalindra Faria (116)

Kristina Williams (125.5) vs. Dee Begley (125.9)

Hilarie Rose (115.9) vs. Andrea Amaro (115)

Julia Dorny (145.8) vs. Riley Martinez (145.2)

Maria Djukic (135) vs. Fernanda Araujo (134.9)