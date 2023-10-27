Invicta FC 54: McCormack vs. Wójcik Results

On Friday, Oct. 27, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 54: McCormack vs. Wójcik, live from the Citizens House of Blues in Boston, Mass. The event features a strawweight title fight between champion Danni McCormack and challenger Karolina Wójcik.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Danni McCormack def. Karolina Wójcik by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 4, 1:22 – for the strawweight title

Kristina Williams def. Dee Begley by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Andrea Amaro def. Hilarie Rose by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:19

Riley Martinez def. Julia Dorny by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:48

Maria Djukic def. Fernanda Araujo by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)