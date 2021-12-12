Top Rank Boxing: Lomachenko vs. Commey Results

On Saturday, Dec. 11, Top Rank Boxing hosted Top Rank: Lomachenko vs. Commey, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event featured a lightweight bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey.

The event aired live on the ESPN starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Vasiliy Lomachenko def. Richard Commey by unanimous decision (117-110, 119-108, 119-108)

Jared Anderson def. Oleksandr Teslenko by TKO. Round 2, 1:33

Keyshawn Davis def. Jose Zaragoza by TKO. Round 2, 2:51

Xander Zayas def. Alessio Mastronunzio by TKO. Round 1, 2:52

Nico Ali Walsh def. Reyes Sanchez by majority decision (40-36, 38-38, 39-37)

Pablo Valdez def. Julio Cesar Sanchez by TKO. Round 4,

Kelvin Davis def. Ryan Schwartzberg by TKO. Round 2,

John Bauza def. Michael Williams Jr. by TKO. Round 4,

James Wilkins def. Juan Tapia by unanimous decision (77-75, 77-74, 76-75)

Joseph Ward def. Britton Norwood by TKO. Round 1, 1:35