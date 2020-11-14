On Saturday, Nov. 14, Top Rank Boxing touches down at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for Crawford vs. Brook.

In the night’s main event, pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford puts his WBO welterweight title on the line against Kell Brook.

The co-main event also features a belt on the line as Joshua Franco meets Andrew Moloney for the WBA junior bantamweight title.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Check back following the event for the full results.