On Saturday, Nov. 14, Top Rank Boxing touches down at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for Crawford vs. Brook.
In the night’s main event, pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford puts his WBO welterweight title on the line against Kell Brook.
The co-main event also features a belt on the line as Joshua Franco meets Andrew Moloney for the WBA junior bantamweight title.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook – for WBO welterweight title
Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney – for WBA junior bantamweight title
Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Edwin Rodriguez
Tyler Howard vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood
Raymond Muratalla vs. Luis Porozo
Duke Ragan vs. Sebastian Gutierrez
Vegas Larfield vs. Juan Alberto Flores
