ONE on Prime Video 1 Predictions From ONE Championship Stars

MMA icon Demetrious Johnson suffered a shock defeat when he last attempted to claim gold inside the ONE Championship Circle.

But at ONE on Prime Video 1 on Aug. 26, he gets another crack at Adriano Moraes and the ONE flyweight world championship when the two superstars square off in the evening’s main event.

The co-main event of the spectacle promises to be just as exciting, with British striking superstar Liam Harrison vying to dethrone Muay Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao from the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

The rest of the card is chock full of amazing action as well.

Everyone from the superstars to the pundits at the Singapore-based organization is talking about ONE’s debut on Prime Video, and they can’t help but make their picks for the two world title main events.

Here are some of the predictions ahead of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson:

Michael Schiavello: Adriano Moraes. He has the size, he has the range, and he has the grappling skills to tap out DJ.

Brandon Vera: Adriano is like a bigger, faster version of Mighty Mouse, a.k.a. the GOAT. Same outcome like last time.

Saygid Izagakhmaev: I can’t say for sure, but I want Johnson to win. He’s a great champion.

Victoria Lee: Moraes, because he showed dominance in the first fight.

Shinya Aoki: DJ, because it’s a theory to make it even.

Nat Wondergirl: Adriano Moraes, because he’s going in with the confidence from the previous win

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison:

Danielle Kelly: I’ve Seen Nong-O and Liam fight once. Liam was fighting at the event I last competed in. I may have to go with Nong-O. I see a KO coming.

Michael Schiavello: Liam Harrison. This is, perhaps, the English legend’s last roll of the dice for a major title, and he will unleash the beasts of hell to get it.

Stamp Fairtex: Nong-O, because of more fighting spirit and more experience.

Jackie Buntan: This is an insane matchup. I’m a huge fan of both. Nong-O is one of my favorites to watch, but I think Liam has proved himself time and time again why he deserves this opportunity. I think Liam can take it.

Aung La N Sang: The champ is going to outgun Liam, but this would be a Rocky story if Liam can pull it off.

John Wayne Parr: Nong-O. I love Liam, but Nong-O is one of the scariest Thais on the ONE Championship roster.