LFA 150 Results: Sweeney Tops Farias After Three Rounds

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 150: Farias vs. Sweeney, live from the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minn. The event featured a battle between Ary Farias and John Sweeney.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

John Sweeney def. Ary Farias by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Thomas Petersen def. Richard Foster by KO (strikes). Round 1, 3:48

Mark Climaco def. Miguel Sanson by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Jalin Fuller def. Scott Writz by technical submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 1:14

Mitch McKee def. Ira Lukowsky by KO (punches). Round 2, 0:21

Dylan Budka def. Wes Schultz by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Quang Le def. Henry Huff by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:44

Isaac Thomson def. Gary Konkol by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Ganbat Bayasgalan def. Adamu Isah by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:35

Kyle Zimick def. Connor Penka by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:50 (a)

Dominic St. George def. Dominic Dagostino by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 2:51 (a)

Shamar Williams def. Saw Dah by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27) (a)

Brady Steinhorst def. Scott Zeller by TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Round 2, 3:00 (a)

Darren Coleman def. Zach Gehl by KO (strikes). Round 1, 0:20 (a)

Tyler Jones def. Casey Boykin by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:12 (a)

Noah Gasho def. Moy Medina by KO (strikes). Round 3, 2:38 (a) Advertisement

