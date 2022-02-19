BKFC: Knucklemania II Weigh-In Photos and Results

On Saturday, Feb. 19, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC: Knucklemania II, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla.
In the night’s main event, champion Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown will face off for the 155-pound title.
The event will air in its entirety on the BKTV app with the prelims kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET.
The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Feb. 18. Results are below, and a photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert of BKFC appears above.
BKFC: Kucklemania II Weigh-in ResultsMain Card (BKTV app, 8 p.m. ET)
Luis Palomino (154.6) vs. Martin Brown (154.6) – for the lightweight title
Mike Perry (175.4) vs. Julian Lane (175.7)
Chad Mendes (155.8) vs. Joshua Alvarez (161.4)
Britain Hart (123.5) vs. Christine Ferea (124.8) – for the vacant flyweight title
Gustavo Trujillo (218) vs. Stephen Townsel (217.6)
Jade Masson-Wong (125.3) vs. Christine Vicens (125.8)
Francesco Ricchi (174.8) vs. Jake Bostwick (175.5)
Ulysses Diaz (183.9) vs. Sawyer Depee (191.3)
Edgard Plazaola (145.6) vs. Chevvy Bridges (145.9)
Preliminary Card (BKTV app, 6:30 p.m. ET)
John Michael Escoboza (184.3) vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr. (185.2)
Mario Vargas (167.8) vs. Yosdenis Cedeno (166.7)