BKFC: Knucklemania II Weigh-In Photos and Results

On Saturday, Feb. 19, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC: Knucklemania II, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla.

In the night’s main event, champion Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown will face off for the 155-pound title.

The event will air in its entirety on the BKTV app with the prelims kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Feb. 18. Results are below, and a photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert of BKFC appears above.

BKFC: Kucklemania II Weigh-in Results

Luis Palomino (154.6) vs. Martin Brown (154.6) – for the lightweight titleMike Perry (175.4) vs. Julian Lane (175.7)Chad Mendes (155.8) vs. Joshua Alvarez (161.4)Britain Hart (123.5) vs. Christine Ferea (124.8) – for the vacant flyweight titleGustavo Trujillo (218) vs. Stephen Townsel (217.6)Jade Masson-Wong (125.3) vs. Christine Vicens (125.8)Francesco Ricchi (174.8) vs. Jake Bostwick (175.5)Ulysses Diaz (183.9) vs. Sawyer Depee (191.3)Edgard Plazaola (145.6) vs. Chevvy Bridges (145.9)

Preliminary Card (BKTV app, 6:30 p.m. ET)

John Michael Escoboza (184.3) vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr. (185.2)

Mario Vargas (167.8) vs. Yosdenis Cedeno (166.7)