Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 62: David ‘Redneck’ Mundell

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 62 and features BKFC’s newest middleweight champion, fresh off his BKFC 34 victory, David “Redneck” Mundell. Mundell talks about fighting his friend, winning the title, and how life after MMA birthed his entrance into the world of bare-knuckle boxing. He also talks about his only loss in BKFC and how there are a couple guys on the roster, and some potentially upcoming, that he wants to fight, including someone he’s already fought twice in MMA.

