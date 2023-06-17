LFA 160 Results: Sweeney and Bekoev Pick Up Straps

On Friday, Jun. 16, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 160: Sweeney vs. Begosso, live from the Owensboro Center in Owensboro, Ky. The event featured a battle for the vacant bantamweight and interim middleweight titles.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS John Sweeney def. Allan Begosso by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) — for the vacant bantamweight title

Azamat Bekoev def. Dylan Budka by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) — for the interim middleweight title

Cortavious Romious def. Nathan Williams by submission (armbar). Round 1, 2:08

Josiah Harrell def. Mike Roberts by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:27

Cameron Kinzig def. Aaron Bush by TKO (retirement). Round 1, 5:00

Aline Pereira def. Chelsea Conner by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Dieye Papa Badara def. Brooks Black by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 0:37

Alonzo Turner def. Damon Bell by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:26

Mataeo Garner def. Trent Nott by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 0:48

Joshua Perreira def. Itzik Yakabov by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 1:04

Jayde Sheeley def. Diamond Long by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:47