Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 10 Results

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 10, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured athletes vying for UFC contracts..

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

*Andre Lima def. Rickson Zenidim by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

*Connor Matthews def. Jair Farias by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Torrez Finney def. Yuri Panferov by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:43

*Marquel Mederos def. Issa Isakov by KO (knee). Round 1, 4:09

*Lucas Rocha def. Davi Bittencourt by KO (knee). Round 2, 0:18

