LFA 174 Results: Gennrich Taps Jones in Round 5, Earns Title

On Friday, Jan. 12, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 174: Jones vs. Gennrich, live from the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minn. The event featured a lightweight title fight.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kegan Gennrich def. JaCobi Jones by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 5, 2:08 — for the lightweight title

Quang Le def. Cody Peterson by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:05

Wes Schultz def. Maurice Morris by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:52

Adamu Isah def. Devante Sewell by unanimous decision

Jayde Sheeley def. Kendra McIntyre by disqualification (illegal kick to grounded opponent). Round 1, 2:50

Steven Asplund def. Billy Ray Valdez by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 1, 4:48

Alvin Hines def. Will Johnson by submission (Americana). Round 2, 1:02

Kelton Sneve def. Coty Milhausen by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:54

Cheyanne Bowers def. Whittany Pyles by submission (armbar). Round 1, 3:52

Zeb Vincent def. Herbert Rogers-Williams by disqualification (illegal groin strike). Round 1, 3:17

Taner Trembley def. Dylan Smerillo by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:11

Mervin Miller def. Kory Moegenburg by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 3:49

Ezayah Gomez Oropeza def. Jesse Midas by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:58 (a)

Xavier Rosenbloom def. Dalan Jones by unanimous decision (a)

(a) – denotes amateur bout