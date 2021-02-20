Top Rank on ESPN: Berchelt vs. Valdez Results

On Saturday, Feb. 20, Top Rank Boxing touches down at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for Berchelt vs. Valdez.
In the night’s headliner, Miguel Berchelt and Oscar Valdez square off for the WBC super featherweight title.
The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Jayson Velez
James Martin vs. Xander Zayas
Esquiva Falcao vs. Artur Akavov
Elvis Rodriguez vs. Luis Alberto Veron
Sonny Conto vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Frevian Gonzalez vs. Bryan Lua
Javier Martinez vs. Billy Wagner
Uriel Villanueva vs. Omar Rosario