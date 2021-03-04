Combat Press Boxing Rankings: March 2021

In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Anthony Joshua (2) Deontay Wilder (3) Andy Ruiz (4) Luis Ortiz (5) Alexander Povetkin (6) Dillian Whyte (7) Kubrat Pulev (8) Oleksandr Usyk (9) Joe Joyce (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Mairis Briedis (1) Yunier Dorticos (2) Ilunga Makabu (3) Krzystztof Glowacki (4) Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (5) Kevin Lerena (6) Lawrence Okolie (7) Arsen Goulamirian (8) Aleksei Papin (9) Noel Gevor (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Artur Beterbiev (1) Sergey Kovalev (2) Dmitry Bivol (3) Jean Pascal (4) Joe Smith Jr. (5) Badou Jack (6) Eleider Alvarez (7) Gilberto Ramirez (8) Maxim Vlasov (9) Umar Salamov (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Callum Smith (2) David Benavidez (3) Billy Joe Saunders (4) Caleb Plant (5) Daniel Jacobs (6) John Ryder (8) Anthony Dirrell (7) Rocky Fielding (10) Fedor Chudinov (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Willie Monroe Jr. (9)

Canelo Alvarez got to cash himself in a big check for three rounds of light work. Avni Yildirim looked completely overwhelmed on the big stage, and his corner stopped the fight after he showed no signs of wanting to continue. Alvarez, who remains atop the rankings with the victory, can now switch his focus to a May bout with Billy Joe Saunders. Meanwhile, Anthony Dirrell drops a spot following a lackluster fight against Kyrone Davis that ended in a draw. Willie Monroe Jr. drops from the rankings, and Fedor Chudinov enters at ninth.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Gennady Golovkin (2) Jermall Charlo (3) Demetrius Andrade (4) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (5) Ryota Murata (6) Jaime Munguia (7) Chris Eubank Jr. (8) Michael Zefara (9) Liam Williams (10) Rob Brant (-)

(1)

Dropped from the rankings: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1)

Canelo Alvarez’s time at middleweight seems to be a remnant of the past. He has been inactive in the weight class and therefore departs the rankings. This opens the door for Rob Brant to enter the poll at No. 10.

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jermell Charlo (1) Jarrett Hurd (2) Erislandy Lara (3) Brain Carlos Castano (7) Jeison Rosario (4) Julian Williams (5) Tony Harirson (6) Kell Brook (8) Michel Soro (9) Patrick Teixeira (10)

Brian Carlos Castano was relentless with his pressure in smothering Patrick Teixeira through 12 rounds. Castano moves to the No. 4 spot, setting up a big fight with Jermell Charlo or Jarrett Hurd.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Errol Spence Jr. (1) Terence Crawford (2) Shawn Porter (3) Manny Pacquiao (4) Keith Thurman (5) Yordenis Ugas (6) Danny Garcia (7) Mikey Garcia (8) Jessie Vargas (9) Sergey Lipinets (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Viktor Postol (4) Maurice Hooker (5) Jose Zepeda (6) Ivan Baranchyk (7) Mario Barrios (8) Jack Catterall (9) Arnold Barboza Jr. (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

Teofimo Lopez (1) Vasyl Lomachenko (2) Gervonta Davis (3) Ryan Garcia (4) Devin Haney (5) Richard Commey (6) Javier Fortuna (7) Emmanuel Tagoe (8) Luke Campbell (9) George Kambosos Jr. (10)

It was a great bounce-back month for sixth-ranked Richard Commey, who delivered a highlight-reel finish over Jackson Marinez in the sixth round of their affair.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Oscar Valdez (8) Gervonta Davis (2) Leo Santa Cruz (3) Miguel Berchelt (1) Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (4) Joseph Diaz Jr. (5) Tevin Farmer (6) Jamel Herring (7) Shakur Stevenson (10) O’Shaquie Foster (9)

February featured a great fight between Miguel Berchelt and Oscar Valdez. Valdez knocked out Berchelt in the 10th round. This victory moves Valdez to the top of the junior-lightweight rankings in a massive leap. Meanwhile, Berchelt slips to fourth. Jojo Diaz and Shavkat Rakhimov fought to a draw, and both fighters hold their previous positions in the rankings.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Gary Russell Jr. (1) Josh Warrington (2) Emanuel Navarette (3) Can Xu (4) Tugstsogt Nyambayar (5) Jessie Magdaleno (6) Kid Galahad (7) Ruben Villa (8) James Dickens (9) Joet Gonzalez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Rey Vargas (1) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (2) Daniel Roman (3) Ryosuke Iwasa (4) Ronny Rios (5) Stephen Fulton (6) Brandon Figueroa (7) Luis Nery (8) Carlos Castro (9) Angelo Leo (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Nordin Oubaali (2) Emmanuel Rodriguez (3) Nonito Donaire (4) Jason Maloney (5) Guillermo Rigondeaux (6) John Riel Casimero (7) Zolani Tete (8) Takuma Inoue (9) Reymart Gaballo (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2) Roman Gonzalez (3) Kazuto Ioka (4) Khalid Yafai (5) Jerwin Ancajas (6) Carlos Cuadras (7) Joshua Franco (8) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (9) Andrew Maloney (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (1) Artem Dalakian (2) Moruti Mthalane (3) Junto Nakatani (4) Cristofer Rosales (5) McWilliams Arroyo (6) Sho Kimura (7) Giemel Magramo (8) Angel Acosta (9) Jay Harris (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Ken Shiro (1) Hiroto Kyoguchi (2) Carlos Canizales (3) Elwin Soto (4) Felix Alvarado (5) Edward Heno (6) Daniel Valladares (7) Tetsuya Hisada (8) Sivenathi Nontshinga (9) DeeJay Kriel (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Knockout CP Freshmart (1) Wanheng Menayothin (2) Byron Rojas (3) Jose Argumedo (4) Simphiwe Khonco (5) Nkosinathi Joyi (6) Joey Canoy (7) Melvin Jerusalem (8) Wilfredo Mendez (9) Pedro Taduran (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Naoya Inoue (2) Errol Spence (3) Terence Crawford (4) Oleksandr Usyk (5) Teofimo Lopez (6) Gennady Golovkin (7) Vasyl Lomachenko (8) Juan Francisco Estrada (9) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (10)

Canelo Alvarez keeps him spot at the top, and it’s going to take a lot for anyone to surpass him. That won’t be happening anytime soon with the absurd level of skill he’s demonstrated.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.