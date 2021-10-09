Top Rank Boxing: Fury vs. Wilder III Results

On Saturday, Oct. 9, Top Rank Boxing will host Fury vs. Wilder III from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, England’s Tyson Fury collides with fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder for a third time. In the pair’s first meeting, the two titleholders battled to a draw. The second bout was a lopsided affair as Fury stopped Wilder in the fight’s seventh round to capture the WBC and lineal heavyweight titles.
The action kicks off with a live preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder – for WBC heavyweight title
Frank Sanchez vs. Efe Ajagba
Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius
Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin
