On Saturday, Dec. 12, Top Rank Boxing touches down at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for Stevenson vs. Clary.

In the night’s main event, junior lightweights Shakur Stevenson and Toka Kahn Clary collide.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

