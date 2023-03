Invicta FC 52: Machado vs. McCormack Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Wednesday, Mar. 15, Invicta FC hosted Invicta FC 52: Machado vs. McCormack, live from Reelworks Denver in Denver, Colo. The event featured a strawweight title fight between Valesca Machado and Danni McCormack.

The event aired live on AXS TV starting at 9 p.m. ET. Above is a fight night photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Invicta FC. Click here for full event results.