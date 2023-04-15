UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen Results

On Saturday, Apr. 15, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen, live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. The event features a featherweight battle between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. The main card also airs on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

Clay Guida vs. Rafa García

TJ Brown vs. Bill Algeo

Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

Ed Herman vs. Zak Cummings

Piera Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

Gaston Bolaños vs. Aaron Phillips

Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilová