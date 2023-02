GLORY 83 Results: Abena Earns TKO Over Maslobojev; Wins Title

On Saturday, Feb. 11, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY 83: Maslobojev vs. Abena, live from the Grugahalle in Essen Germany. The event featured a light heavyweight title bout.

The event aired live on GLORY Fight Fight Fight! starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Donegi Abena def. Sergej Maslobojev by TKO (doctor’s stoppage), Round 4, 2:15 – for the light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse def. Cesar Almeida by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Serkan Ozcaglayan def. Sergej Braun by KO. Round 2, 2:40

Guerric Billet def. Cihad Akipa by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Nabil Khachab def. Uku Jürjendal by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5)

Ahmad Chikh Mousa def. Berjan Peposhi by unanimous decision (28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 29-26, 29-26)

Robin Ciric def. Jos van Belzen by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chris Wunn def. Jonathan Mayezo by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5)

Arman Hambaryan def. Sorin Caliniuc by split decision (28-29, 28-29, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)