GLORY 98: Jürjendal vs. Ben Saddik Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Feb. 22, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY 98: Jürjendal vs. Ben Saddik, live from the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event features a heavyweight superfight between Uku Jürjendal and Jamal Ben Saddik, as well as a welterweight title fight between champion Chico Kwasi and challenger Teodor Hristov.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube stating at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Triller TV pay-per-view at 2:00 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Feb. 21. The weigh-in results and video are below. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Uku Jürjendal (116.7 kg/256 lb) vs. Jamal Ben Saddik (121.8 kg/267 lb)

Chico Kwasi (77 kg/170 lb) vs. Teodor Hristov (77 kg/170 lb) – for the welterweight title

Cem Caceres (94.7 kg/207 lb) vs. Mory Kromah (94.5 kg/207 lb)

Ibrahim El Bouni (94.7 kg/207 lb) vs. Michael Boapeah (92.9 kg/203 lb)

Iliass Hammouche (85 kg/187 lb) vs. Mesud Selimovic (84.3 kg/185 lb)

“Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari (76.4 kg/ 167 lb) vs. Calmente Mendes (76.6 kg/ 167 lb)

André Santos (64.9 kg/142 lb) vs. Chris Wunn (64.8 kg/141 lb)

Robin Ciric (76.9/168 lb) vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj (76.9/168 lb)

Don Sno (76.8 kg/168 lb) vs. Ismail Ayaadi (76.8 kg/ 168 lb)

Denis Wosik (64.7 kg/140 lb) vs. Matthan Choinard (64.8 kg/141 lb)

Soufiane El Hammouchi (77 kg/170 lb) vs. Antonio Krajinovic (76.8 kg/168 lb)