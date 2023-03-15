Invicta FC 52: Machado vs. McCormack Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Wednesday, Mar. 15, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 52: Machado vs. McCormack, live from Reelworks Denver in Denver, Colo. The event features a strawweight title fight between Valesca Machado and Danni McCormack.

The event airs live on AXS TV starting at 9 p.m. ET. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Invicta FC. Click here for full event results.

FULL RESULTS Valesca Machado (114.1) vs. Danni McCormack (114.2) – for the strawweight title

Karolina Wójcik (115.8) vs. Ediana Silva (115.8)

Minna Grusander (115.7) vs. Shauna Bannon (115.8)

Calie Cutler (135.5) vs. Mayra Cantuária (135.8)

Fatima Kline (116) vs. Natalia Kuziutina (115.4)

Sayury Cañon (115.2) vs. Amanda Macioce (115)

Diana Sanchez (121) vs. Kendra McIntyre (120.4)