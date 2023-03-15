Home
Valesca Machado vs. Danni McCormack (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Karolina Wójcik vs. Ediana Silva (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Minna Grusander vs. Shauna Bannon (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Calie Cutler vs. Mayra Cantuária (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Fatima Kline vs. Natalia Kuziutina (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Sayury Cañon vs. Amanda Macioce (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Diana Sanchez vs. Kendra McIntyre (Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)
Invicta FC 52: Machado vs. McCormack Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Wednesday, Mar. 15, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 52: Machado vs. McCormack, live from Reelworks Denver in Denver, Colo. The event features a strawweight title fight between Valesca Machado and Danni McCormack.

The event airs live on AXS TV starting at 9 p.m. ET. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Invicta FC. Click here for full event results.

FULL RESULTS
Valesca Machado (114.1) vs. Danni McCormack (114.2) – for the strawweight title
Karolina Wójcik (115.8) vs. Ediana Silva (115.8)
Minna Grusander (115.7) vs. Shauna Bannon (115.8)
Calie Cutler (135.5) vs. Mayra Cantuária (135.8)
Fatima Kline (116) vs. Natalia Kuziutina (115.4)
Sayury Cañon (115.2) vs. Amanda Macioce (115)
Diana Sanchez (121) vs. Kendra McIntyre (120.4)
