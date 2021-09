UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann lock horns.

The event event will air in it’s entirety on ESPN+ starting with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET, and the main card following at 7 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Sept. 17.

ESPN+ Main Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Anthony Smith (205.5)vs. Ryan Spann (206)Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Devin Clark (206)Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Mandy Bohm (125.5)Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155.5)Nate Maness (135) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)Joaquin Buckley (184.5) vs. Antonio Arroyo (186)Mike Rodriguez (202) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (204.5)Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (135.5)Brandon Jenkins (155.5) vs. Zhu Rong (158)*Montel Jackson (136) vs. JP Buys (136)Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Sarah Alpar (126)Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (170)Gustavo Lopez (135) vs. Heili Alateng (136)Hannah Goldy (125) vs. Emily Whitmire (125)

* – Rong missed the lightweight limit of 155 pounds and was fined 20 percent of his purse