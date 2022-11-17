Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 Weigh-In Photo Gallery and Results

On Friday, Nov. 18, Bellator will host Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The event features lightweight and light heavyweight title fights.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales Thrusday, Nov. 17. Above is a photo gallery shot by Lucas Noonan of Bellator MMA. Check below for full weigh-in results.

FULL RESULTS Vadim Nemkov (203.8) vs. Corey Anderson (204.2) – for the light heavyweight title

Patricky Pitbull (154) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8) – for the lightweight title

Daniel Weichel (145.2) vs. Timur Khizriev (146)

Tyrell Fortune (257.2) vs. Daniel James (264.8)

Roman Faraldo (170.8) vs. Levan Chokheli (170.6)

Imamshafi Aliev (185.8) vs. Sean Fallon (185.6)

Killys Mota (155.6) vs. Jairo Pachecho (155.6)

Archie Colgan (154.8) vs. Jesse Hannam (155.8)

Sullivan Cauley (205.6) vs. Jay Radick (205.6)

Jordan Newman (185.6) vs. Jayden Taulker (185.6)

Laird Anderson (145.6) vs. Rob Fenicle (146)

Isaiah Hokit (145.4) vs. Matias Nader (144)

Wladmir Gouvea (265.8) vs. Kory Moegenburg (246.2)