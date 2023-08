ONE Friday Fights 27 Results: Harrison Knocks Out Tapaokaew

On Friday, Aug. 4, ONE Championship hosted <ONE Friday Fights 27, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured 10 Muay Thai bouts and two MMA fights.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Tyson Harrison def. Tapaokaew Singha Mawynn by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:20

Pompetch PK Saenchai def. Theptaksin Sor Sornsing by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Chai Sor Sor ToiPadriew def. Magnum Sor Sommai by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:25

Muay Thai bout: Prajanban Sor Jor Wichitpadriew def. Tuan Kor Kampanart by KO (elbow). Round 2, 1:00

Muay Thai bout: Khunsuk Sor Dechapan def. Rachan Sor Somnuk by KO (punch). Round 3, 0:42

Muay Thai bout: Ratchamongkol Maethongbairecycle def. Petnumkhum Phundakrataburi by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Ferrari Fairtex def. Ilyas Musaev by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Stephen Irvine def. Panthep VK Khaoyai by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:27

Muay Thai bout: Zhang Jinhu def. Haroon Bangmatklongtan by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:05

Muay Thai bout: Abdallah Ondash def. Parnpet Sor Jor Lekmuangnon by KO (punches). Round 3, 2:59

MMA bout: Roman Lukashevich def. Lawrence Phillips by submission (kneebar). Round 3, 4:07

MMA bout: Carlo Bumina-an def. Reza Saedi by KO (strikes). Round 1, 0:52