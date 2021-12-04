Lion Fight 72 Results: Walker Dominates to Retain Title

On Friday, Dec. 3, Lion Fight hosted Lion Fight 72, live from the Shriners Auditorium in Boston. The event featured a super cruiserweight title bout between Steve Walker and Ivan Bartek.

The event aired live on the UFC Fight Pass starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Steve Walker def. Ivan Bartek by unanimous decision (47-45, 48-45, 47-46) – for the super cruiserweight title

Washington Dos Santos def. Vincent Veys German by TKO. Round 2, 1:36 – for the North American light heavyweight title

Niamh Kinehan def. Ashley Smallwood by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 1:06

Jorge Vega def. Matthew Ferguson by KO. Round 4, 1:15

Jake Haas def. Jake Rozek by TKO

Shaun Shubert def. Chase Walden by decision