Lion Fight 72 Results: Walker Dominates to Retain Title

On Friday, Dec. 3, Lion Fight hosted Lion Fight 72, live from the Shriners Auditorium in Boston. The event featured a super cruiserweight title bout between Steve Walker and Ivan Bartek.
The event aired live on the UFC Fight Pass starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Steve Walker def. Ivan Bartek by unanimous decision (47-45, 48-45, 47-46) – for the super cruiserweight title
Washington Dos Santos def. Vincent Veys German by TKO. Round 2, 1:36 – for the North American light heavyweight title
Niamh Kinehan def. Ashley Smallwood by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 1:06
Jorge Vega def. Matthew Ferguson by KO. Round 4, 1:15
Jake Haas def. Jake Rozek by TKO
Shaun Shubert def. Chase Walden by decision
