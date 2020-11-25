The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is joined by recent Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix Semi-Finalist, Emmanuel Sanchez. In this episode, Sanchez is on, what he refers to as, his “Revenge Tour 2020”. He most recently avenged one of his losses in a thrilling five-round fight against Daniel Weichel. He has his focus set on his next task against another fighter who handed him defeat, current featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire.

Sanchez and and Matt discussed time during the COVID-19 pandemic, how the world needs to be kind again and how he plans on ending the Bellator Grand Prix. He also discusses his outlook on life, how important his faith is to him and the message he wants everyone to know is a breath of fresh air.

