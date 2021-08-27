Lion Fight 69: Walker vs. Knowles Results

On Friday, Aug. 27, Lion Fight will host Lion Fight 69: Walker vs. Knowles from the House of Blues in Boston.

The event features three title fights. In the top-billing, Steve Walker clashes with Lyndon Knowles for the super cruiserweight title.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Steve Walker vs. Lyndon Knowles – for super cruiserweight title

Warren Thompson vs. Joseph Stripling – North American heavyweight tournament title final

Michael Triana vs. Brendan Raftery – for North American super featherweight title