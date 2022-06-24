Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen Results

On Friday, Jun. 24, Bellator will host Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The event features a middleweight title bout between Gegard Mousasi and Johnny Eblen.

The Bellator 282 preliminary card airs live on Bellator’s YouTube channel starting at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card following on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen

Leandro Higo vs. Danny Sabatello

Magomed Magomedov vs. Enrique Barzola

Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne

Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy

Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson

Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammad Abdullah

Sabah Homasi vs. Maycon Mendonça

Alejandra Lara vs. Ilara Joanne

Cody Law vs. James Gonzalez

Dan Moret vs. Killys Mota

Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto

Aaron Jeffery vs. Fabio Aguiar

Bryce Logan vs. Mandel Nallo

Marcos Breno vs. Richard Palencia